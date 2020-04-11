Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lack of coronavirus transparency undermining press freedom in Ecuador

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned that a lack of government transparency about the coronavirus pandemic is endangering press freedom in Ecuador, one of the Latin American countries to have been hit hardest by the virus.Although Covid-19 fatalities have reportedly included seven journalists, Ecuador’s media are trying to organize and have repeatedly complained about the difficulty in getting information from the g

© Reporters without borders -


