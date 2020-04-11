Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Bolsonaro Sabotages Anti-Covid-19 Efforts

Expand Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press interview about coronavirus at the entrance of  Palacio da Alvorada in Brasilia. © 2020 Agencia Estado via AP Images (São Paulo) – President Jair Bolsonaro is putting Brazilians in grave danger by urging them not to comply with social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 from state governments and his own Health Ministry, Human Rights Watch said today. He has also acted recklessly by disseminating misleading information about the pandemic. “For weeks, Bolsonaro has been sabotaging the states’ and his own Health…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nicaragua: Reckless COVID-19 Response
~ US: Focus Relief Effort on Those Most in Need
~ Cambodia: Reporter Jailed for Quoting Hun Sen on COVID-19
~ Cameroon: Allow Aid Access Amid Pandemic
~ United Nations Response to COVID-19 Outbreak in Lebanon
~ Rabat, Sidon, Essaouira, Byblos, Alexandria: Arab cities are leaving no one behind
~ Wave of attacks on reporters covering coronavirus lockdown in Ukraine
~ Sudan : Press freedom still in transition a year after Omar al-Bashir’s removal
~ Five Zimbabwean reporters arrested while covering coronavirus lockdown
~ The UN’s Timid Responses to War Crimes Against Children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter