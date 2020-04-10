Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Allow Aid Access Amid Pandemic

Expand A man wearing a protective mask in the city of Douala, Cameroon, April 10, 2020.  © 2020 Private   (Nairobi) – Cameroon’s government should ensure that its response to the COVID-19 pandemic respects rights and prioritizes support for those who need it most, including in violence-affected areas. The authorities should allow unhindered access to aid organizations in conflict zones to deliver life-saving assistance. Health officials have confirmed over 800 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths as of April 10, 2020, the majority in the cities of Yaoundé and Douala. The actual number of cases…

