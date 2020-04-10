Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Reckless COVID-19 Response

Expand A woman holds a sign that reads "Love in Times of Covid-19" during a government-sponsored march in Managua, Nicaragua, on March 14, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas (New York) – Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s administration has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with tactics that blatantly contradict global health experts’ advice and put people’s health and lives at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Ortega is the only Latin American leader who has not made a single public announcement on how his government would address the pandemic. Vice President Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s…

© Human Rights Watch -


