Human Rights Observatory

US: Focus Relief Effort on Those Most in Need

Expand Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, April 1, 2020. With record numbers of people suddenly out of work, some tenants in the US are vowing to go on a rent strike until the COVID-21 pandemic subsides.  © 2020 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren   (Washington, DC) – Future COVID-19 relief packages in the United States should be targeted to meet the basic needs of those most in distress, Human Rights Watch said today. Three previous packages passed by Congress fell short of providing necessary aid and protections for families in poverty, failing to protect them against being saddled with debts, threatened…

© Human Rights Watch -


