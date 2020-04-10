Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five Zimbabwean reporters arrested while covering coronavirus lockdown

NewsZimbabwe is currently Africa’s biggest press freedom violator in connection with coronavirus crisis, with no fewer than five arrests of journalists in the past 12 days. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Zimbabwean authorities to give the police clear instructions to let journalists work freely instead of detaining them.The five journalists were all arrested while covering the lockdown that went into effect on 30 March and was

© Reporters without borders


