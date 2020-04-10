Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Cambodia: Exclusive footage reveals deplorable prison conditions
~ Coronavirus: State measures must not allow surveillance of journalists and their sources
~ RSF concerned about China's entry into UN Human Rights Council Consultative Group
~ Whistleblowing doctor missing after criticizing Beijing's coronavirus censorship
~ Afghanistan: Government should prioritize the release of women prisoners in efforts to tackle COVID-19
~ Sudan: A Year On, Justice Needed for Crackdowns
~ Guinea: Violence During Referendum
~ Cambodia: Reporter Jailed for Quoting Hun Sen on COVID-19
~ Joseph Lowery’s Example of Compassion
~ EU/Italy: Port Closures Cut Migrant and Refugee Lifeline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter