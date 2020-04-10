Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF concerned about China's entry into UN Human Rights Council Consultative Group

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned about the appointment of a Chinese diplomat to represent the Asia-Pacific region in the Consultative Group of the UN Human Rights Council, which could allow Beijing to influence the selection of experts appointed to investigate its own abuses. Unfortunately, this is not an April fool: Chinese diplomat Jiang Duan was appointed on Wednesday April 1 to represent the Asia-Pacific region in the Consultative Group of the Human Rights Council (

