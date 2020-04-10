Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whistleblowing doctor missing after criticizing Beijing's coronavirus censorship

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Chinese authorities to urgently clarify the situation of Dr. Ai Fen, a whistleblower who has been unreachable for the past two weeks after giving interviews to the media in which she criticized Beijing’s censorship of information about the coronavirus epidemic.It was the Australian TV current affairs programme 60 Minutes that first reported on 29 March that Dr. Ai Fen

