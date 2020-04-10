Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: A Year On, Justice Needed for Crackdowns

Expand Protesters rally at a demonstration near the military headquarters, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the capital Khartoum, Sudan.  © 2019 AP Images (Nairobi) – Sudan’s transitional government should accelerate efforts to investigate and prosecute crimes against protesters by government security forces since December 2018, Human Rights Watch said today. December 2018 was the start of the wave of protests triggered by price increases that forced president Omar al-Bashir to step down on April 11, 2019. “Scores of protesters, including teenagers and children, paid with their lives to force al-Bashir…

© Human Rights Watch


