Myanmar’s Directives Not Enough to Protect Rohingya

Expand Rohingya walk at Dar Paing camp, Rakhine State, Myanmar, March 17, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo The clock is ticking for Myanmar to report to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. This week, Myanmar’s government issued two presidential directives in response to the ICJ’s January order that the government and military prevent genocide of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic group and preserve evidence of crimes that could amount to genocide. The court ordered Myanmar to report on its compliance by May 23 and then every six months while Gambia’s case alleging that abuses against the Rohingya…

