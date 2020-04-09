Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Little Transparency in COVID-19 Outbreak

Expand Cemetery workers burying a victim from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, during a funeral in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 7, 2020.  © 2020 Yogi Aroon Sidabariba / INA Photo Agency / Sipa USA via AP Images (Jakarta) Indonesia’s government is failing to provide transparency and access to information to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have been charging people under abusive criminal defamation laws for their online comments about the coronavirus and the government’s response. Indonesian officials admit that government reporting on the virus outbreak…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Myanmar’s Directives Not Enough to Protect Rohingya
~ Lack of Refuge for Kazakhstan’s Domestic Violence Survivors
~ UNESCO supports culture and heritage during COVID-19 shutdown
~ COVID-19: Heritage disruption & response
~ Sri Lanka: Supporting authorities to protect detainees and public health during COVID-19
~ UNESCO supports culture and heritage during COVID-19’s shutdown
~ Living apart, ‘we must stand together’ to battle coronavirus pandemic – UN rights chief
~ Coronavirus crisis makes reporting even harder in Tajikistan
~ Ghana urged to ensure safety of reporters covering Covid-19
~ Zimbabwe Doctors Sue Government over COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter