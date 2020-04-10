Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Reporter Jailed for Quoting Hun Sen on COVID-19

Expand A screenshot of TVFB journalist, Sovann Rithy, at the General Commissariat of National Police in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on April 8, 2020.  © 2020 Commissariat of Phnom Penh Municipal Police/Facebook (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should immediately drop all charges against Sovann Rithy, a journalist working for TVFB, who was arrested for quoting a recent speech by Prime Minister Hun Sen about COVID-19, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should also immediately restore the license of TVFB, which was summarily revoked, Human Rights Watch said. On April 7, 2020, Sovann…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guinea: Violence During Referendum
~ Joseph Lowery’s Example of Compassion
~ EU/Italy: Port Closures Cut Migrant and Refugee Lifeline
~ Governments should deliver effective rights-respecting responses to Covid-19
~ COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on Children
~ COVID-19 and Children’s Rights
~ Kids Talk Coronavirus
~ India: Protests, Attacks Over New Citizenship Law
~ Myanmar’s Directives Not Enough to Protect Rohingya
~ Indonesia: Little Transparency in COVID-19 Outbreak
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter