Human Rights Observatory

Lack of Refuge for Kazakhstan’s Domestic Violence Survivors

Expand A woman rides a bus wearing face protective mask amid concerns over the coronavirus, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, March 16, 2020.  © 2020 Vladislav Vodnev / Sputnik via AP While Kazakhstan authorities fight the spread of coronavirus by putting much of the country under lockdown, they should ensure domestic violence victims can still access refuge and services despite quarantine measures. On March 15, following confirmation of the country’s first COVID-19 cases, Kazakhstan declared a one-month “state of emergency,” shutting all non-essential organizations. Quarantine measures in dozens…

© Human Rights Watch -


