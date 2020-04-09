Tolerance.ca
Joseph Lowery’s Example of Compassion

The Rev. Joseph Lowery, one of the last surviving leaders of the U.S. civil rights movement, died in late March at the age of 98.  Of all the amazing accolades listed in his obituary, I was most struck in reading that he once told an interviewer his theory on why he lived longer than most of the other great civil rights leaders. He said he felt God was keeping him alive so he could address the injustices of the criminal justice system, particularly toward poor black men.  I am too young to have known and worked with Lowery, but I did once hear him deliver one of his fiery oratories on race and…

