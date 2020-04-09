Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU/Italy: Port Closures Cut Migrant and Refugee Lifeline

Expand Crew work seen on the Alan Kurdi rescue ship, operated by German charity Sea Eye. The Alan Kurdi rescue ship currently has 150 rescued migrants on board but is being prevented from docking in any European port. © 2020 Sally Hayden/AP Images (Milan) – European governments’ actions to close their ports to people rescued at sea puts lives at risk and cannot be justified on public health grounds, Human Rights Watch said today. The imperative to protect the right to health in a pandemic can be met without blocking life-saving rescue. Recent and unfolding events in the Mediterranean Sea raise…

