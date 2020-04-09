Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian air force used deadly chemical weapons in 2017 attacks, global watchdog finds

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ UNESCO supports culture and heritage during COVID-19’s shutdown
~ Living apart, ‘we must stand together’ to battle coronavirus pandemic – UN rights chief
~ Coronavirus crisis makes reporting even harder in Tajikistan
~ Ghana urged to ensure safety of reporters covering Covid-19
~ Zimbabwe Doctors Sue Government over COVID-19
~ Essay Contest for Young Indian Writers To Reflect on the Future They Want
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen uses Covid-19 crisis to tighten his grip
~ South Sudan: Time is now to avert the worst in the fight against COVID-19
~ Coronavirus: Spanish government yields to the pressure of journalists and agrees to live press conferences
~ Learning never stops – tell UNESCO how you are coping with COVID-19 school closures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter