Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Doctors Sue Government over COVID-19

Expand Health workers screen people visiting a public hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 21, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi This week the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) approached the High Court in Harare to compel the government to provide them with personal protective equipment (PPE) and adequately equip public hospitals to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The court has yet to rule on the matter. For years, Zimbabwe has grappled with a shortage of skilled professionals and healthcare staff; an eroded infrastructure with ill-equipped hospitals, many lacking…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO supports culture and heritage during COVID-19’s shutdown
~ Living apart, ‘we must stand together’ to battle coronavirus pandemic – UN rights chief
~ Coronavirus crisis makes reporting even harder in Tajikistan
~ Ghana urged to ensure safety of reporters covering Covid-19
~ Essay Contest for Young Indian Writers To Reflect on the Future They Want
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen uses Covid-19 crisis to tighten his grip
~ South Sudan: Time is now to avert the worst in the fight against COVID-19
~ Coronavirus: Spanish government yields to the pressure of journalists and agrees to live press conferences
~ Learning never stops – tell UNESCO how you are coping with COVID-19 school closures
~ Bangladesh: Protecting detainees from COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter