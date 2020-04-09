Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Hun Sen uses Covid-19 crisis to tighten his grip

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges Cambodia’s legislators to amend a proposed state of emergency law they are due to vote on in the next few days and, in particular, to eliminate gross violations of the freedom to inform and be informed that could have serious consequences during the coronavirus crisis.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ South Sudan: Time is now to avert the worst in the fight against COVID-19
~ Coronavirus: Spanish government yields to the pressure of journalists and agrees to live press conferences
~ Learning never stops – tell UNESCO how you are coping with COVID-19 school closures
~ Bangladesh: Protecting detainees from COVID-19
~ IMF: Make COVID-19 Funds Transparent, Accountable
~ Philippines: ICRC steps up support to congested detention facilities as COVID-19 looms
~ Letter to IMF Executive Board Re: Urgent Need for Anti-Corruption Measures in IMF Response to COVID-19 Crisis
~ Uzbekistan: UN Cites Concerns on Torture, Freedoms
~ Blanket Visitor Ban under COVID-19 Will do More Harm Than Good
~ Joint Civil Society Statement: European governments must ensure safe and timely access to abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter