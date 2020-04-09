Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: Spanish government yields to the pressure of journalists and agrees to live press conferences

NewsSpanish journalists are finally able to pose their questions to ministers in a live communication and without intermediaries. Thanks to the mobilisation of journalists’ associations, backed by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Spanish government abandoned its practice of asking for questions in writing and in advance.While Spain has been reaching the peak of the coronavirus crisis, journalists were, until recently, experiencing a great deal of difficulty in getting information and answers f

© Reporters without borders


