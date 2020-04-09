Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on Children

April 9, 2020 Video Kids Talk Coronavirus Kids talk about the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on children. (New York) – The COVID-19 crisis has a potentially far-reaching, long-term negative impact on children around the world, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The impact is likely to be devastating, even though children who contract COVID-19 appear to have less severe symptoms and lower mortality rates than other age groups. More than 1.5 billion students are out of school. Widespread job and income loss and economic insecurity among families are likely to increase rates…

© Human Rights Watch -


