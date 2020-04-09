Tolerance.ca
Empress Shôken Fund announces grants for 2020

~ Bangladesh: Protecting detainees from COVID-19
~ IMF: Make COVID-19 Funds Transparent, Accountable
~ Philippines: ICRC steps up support to congested detention facilities as COVID-19 looms
~ Letter to IMF Executive Board Re: Urgent Need for Anti-Corruption Measures in IMF Response to COVID-19 Crisis
~ Uzbekistan: UN Cites Concerns on Torture, Freedoms
~ Blanket Visitor Ban under COVID-19 Will do More Harm Than Good
~ Joint Civil Society Statement: European governments must ensure safe and timely access to abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Still No Answers on Activist’s Disappearance in Bangladesh
~ Papua New Guinea’s Health System Unprepared for COVID-19
~ Syrian air force used deadly chemical weapons in 2017 attacks, UN watchdog finds
