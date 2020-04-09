Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Still No Answers on Activist’s Disappearance in Bangladesh

Expand Relatives hold portraits of disappeared family members at an event calling for the end of enforced disappearances, killings, and abductions, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 30, 2014.  © 2014 Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/ ZUMA Wire/Alamy One year ago, on the afternoon of April 9, 2019, Michael Chakma, an indigenous rights activist who campaigned against military abuses in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts, left his home in Narayanganj saying that he would be back around 10 p.m. He has never returned. Activists and Michael’s family believe he was forcibly disappeared. However, the government…

© Human Rights Watch -


