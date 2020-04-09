Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Make COVID-19 Funds Transparent, Accountable

Expand A shopkeeper watches as bulldozers demolish informal shops in Dakar, Senegal to slow the spread of COVID-19. On April 1, the IMF approved a $220 million loan to Senegal to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.  © 2020 AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui (Washington, DC) – The International Monetary Fund should include transparency and anti-corruption measures in coronavirus-related emergency relief programs to ensure that the billions of dollars it is disbursing to dozens of countries help the most vulnerable, Transparency International, Human Rights Watch, and Global Witness said today…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Bangladesh: Protecting detainees from COVID-19
~ Philippines: ICRC steps up support to congested detention facilities as COVID-19 looms
~ Letter to IMF Executive Board Re: Urgent Need for Anti-Corruption Measures in IMF Response to COVID-19 Crisis
~ Uzbekistan: UN Cites Concerns on Torture, Freedoms
~ Blanket Visitor Ban under COVID-19 Will do More Harm Than Good
~ Joint Civil Society Statement: European governments must ensure safe and timely access to abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Empress Shôken Fund announces grants for 2020
~ Still No Answers on Activist’s Disappearance in Bangladesh
~ Papua New Guinea’s Health System Unprepared for COVID-19
~ Syrian air force used deadly chemical weapons in 2017 attacks, UN watchdog finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter