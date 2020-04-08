Tolerance.ca
Papua New Guinea’s Health System Unprepared for COVID-19

Expand The flag of Papua New Guinea, April 11, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo Even before the coronavirus, the fragile health system in Papua New Guinea (PNG) was underfunded and overwhelmed, with high rates of malaria, tuberculosis, and diabetes among its population of more than eight million. Access to hospitals is extremely limited, with 80 percent of the population living outside urban centres. Prime Minister James Marape has acknowledged the country has only 500 doctors, less than 4,000 nurses, and around 5,000 beds in hospitals and health centres. The country reportedly has only 14 ventilators.…

