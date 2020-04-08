Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian air force used deadly chemical weapons in 2017 attacks, UN watchdog finds

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Poor Conditions at Pennsylvania Jail Heighten COVID-19 Concerns
~ Philippines Uses Humiliation as COVID Curfew Punishment
~ Court Orders Asthmatic Rapper Released from Federal Prison
~ How UNESCO Youth and Sport Task Force cope with COVID-19 in Southeast Asia
~ Iran: Press freedom violations recounted in real time January 2020
~ RSF calls on Trump to end attacks on journalists, encourages news outlets to assess coverage of COVID-19 briefings
~ Cambodian reporter jailed for quoting PM’s comment about Covid-19
~ Repressive laws, prosecutions, attacks… Europe fails to shield its journalists against the abuse of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Women Risk Domestic Violence During Kyrgyzstan’s Lockdown
~ Tackling Kenya’s Domestic Violence Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter