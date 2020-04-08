Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Uses Humiliation as COVID Curfew Punishment

Expand Screenshots of videos showing humiliation of LGBT people amid coronavirus curfew in Pandacaqui, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 5, 2020. © 2020 Rappler The spread of COVID-19 has given Philippines law enforcement broad discretion to enforce public health measures. When discrimination is added to the mix, that unfettered power can be particularly demeaning and dehumanizing for vulnerable groups. On April 5, volunteers in the village of Pandacaqui, in Pampanga province stopped and detained three LGBT people outside after curfew, two of whom explained they were running an errand…

© Human Rights Watch -


