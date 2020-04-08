Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Court Orders Asthmatic Rapper Released from Federal Prison

Last week, a federal court ordered the "compassionate release" of Daniel Hernandez, also known as the New York-based musician 6ix9ine, from a private federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facility due to risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hernandez, who has asthma, will serve the final four months of his two-year sentence under supervised early release in home confinement.

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


