Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ RSF calls on Trump to end attacks on journalists, encourages news outlets to assess coverage of COVID-19 briefings
~ Cambodian reporter jailed for quoting PM’s comment about Covid-19
~ Repressive laws, prosecutions, attacks… Europe fails to shield its journalists against the abuse of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Women Risk Domestic Violence During Kyrgyzstan’s Lockdown
~ Tackling Kenya’s Domestic Violence Amid COVID-19 Crisis
~ Bangladesh: Surge in violence against reporters orchestrated by local officials
~ Philippines: Investigate humiliating abuses by local officials enforcing curfew
~ Myanmar: 3 Charged for COVID-19 Street Art
~ Lebanon: Direct COVID-19 Assistance to Hardest Hit
~ Europe: Abortion Curbs Endanger Women, Girls in Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter