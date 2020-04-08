Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: UN Cites Concerns on Torture, Freedoms

Expand Consideration of Uzbekistan, 128th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, in Geneva. March 3, 2020. © 2020 Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – A United Nations Human Rights Committee review of Uzbekistan expressed concerns about persistent torture in detention, political prisoners, and limits on basic freedoms, Human Rights Watch said today. It was the committee’s first review of Uzbekistan’s human rights record since president Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016. The committee’s conclusions reflect the fact that many pledged rights reforms have yet to materialize. Uzbekistan…

