Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls on Trump to end attacks on journalists, encourages news outlets to assess coverage of COVID-19 briefings

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on President Donald Trump to end the vicious attacks on reporters covering the White House’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. RSF also encourages news organizations to assess their live coverage of the COVID-19 briefings.

© Reporters without borders


