Human Rights Observatory

Women Risk Domestic Violence During Kyrgyzstan’s Lockdown

Expand Cartoon about Domestic Violence by Tatiana Zelenskaya. © Open Line NGO Under Kyrgyzstan’s present state of emergency, which includes a curfew from 8pm to 7am, it has become a lot more difficult for women to escape domestic violence. Many are too afraid to call the police or help centres, says Tolkun Tulekova, acting director of the Association for Crises Centres, as “their abusers are at home 24 hours a day, controlling their every step.” Deputy Minister of labour and social development Aliza Soltonbekova confirmed a rise in reports of domestic violence, though without citing specific…

