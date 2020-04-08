Tolerance.ca
Tackling Kenya’s Domestic Violence Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Expand Kenyans make their way home before the daily dusk-to-dawn curfew in Nairobi, Kenya, April 6, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Brian Inganga For 4 days, Juliet M., a 16-year-old Kenyan, was held captive by a man and sexually assaulted. She was rescued by neighbors and is now being cared for in a safe house in Nairobi. The attacker reportedly said he kidnapped her because he needed female company to get through the government-imposed COVID-19 lockdown. The Kenya government has adopted strict measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But these measures, as necessary as they are, are having…

