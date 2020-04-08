Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Surge in violence against reporters orchestrated by local officials

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Bangladeshi government to ensure that physical attacks on two journalists in separate incidents in the past week do not go unpunished. Both reporters were badly injured while covering irregularities in the distribution of government food aid to people unable to work because of a coronavirus lockdown.

© Reporters without borders -


