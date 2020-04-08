Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Comoros: Journalist threatened for exposing flaws in handling of coronavirus crisis

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the Comorian government’s threat to prosecute a journalist who revealed the existence of this Indian Ocean archipelago’s first suspected coronavirus cases. The authorities must guarantee the protection of journalists’ sources and not obstruct their work, which is more essential than ever during a public health crisis, RSF said.Comoros continues to be one of the few African countries where no confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported but Andjouza Abouheir, a journal

