Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blanket Visitor Ban under COVID-19 Will do More Harm Than Good

Expand © Flickr Every day for more than two years, Mae has brought breakfast and dinner to her husband, Dean, 75, (not their real names) in his aged care facility in their town in Northern Queensland. Dean has dementia and Mae sits with him for hours, encouraging him to eat each bite. It’s a time-consuming process born of love, and something harried care workers cannot do, short-staffed as they are. Once, when visits were banned for two weeks during a scabies outbreak, Dean lost two kilos. In response to the threat of COVID-19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a limit on the number…

