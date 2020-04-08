Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Civil Society Statement: European governments must ensure safe and timely access to abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and public health crisis is presenting grave challenges for health care systems across Europe. As European countries work to address the pandemic, protect their populations, and meet the increased demand on health care workers and health care facilities it is vital that they adopt measures to safeguard the health, human dignity, physical and mental integrity, and reproductive autonomy of women and girls in the region. In many countries the lack of government measures to guarantee individuals’ safe and timely access to essential sexual and reproductive health services, goods,…

