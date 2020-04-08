Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Direct COVID-19 Assistance to Hardest Hit

Expand A street vendor pushes his cart in Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, wearing a face mask to try to protect against the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon, March 30, 2020.  © 2020 Reuters/Mohamed Azakir   (Beirut) – Millions of Lebanon’s residents are at risk of going hungry due to pandemic-related lockdown measures unless the government urgently puts in place a robust, coordinated plan to provide assistance, Human Rights Watch said today. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already devastating economic crisis and exposed the inadequacies of Lebanon’s social protection…

