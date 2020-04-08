Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Abortion Curbs Endanger Women, Girls in Pandemic

Expand One of the gender-based impacts of COVID-19 is the creation of further barriers to abortion healthcare for girls and women. Concerns about access to legal abortion and reproductive health rights, are among the issues highlighted by Women's Day marches, such as the one pictured here in Warsaw, Poland on March 8, 2020, where the Polish government is proposing even more draconian restrictions that would effectively ban abortion. © 2020 Sipa USA via AP (Brussels) – European governments should urgently guarantee safe and timely access to abortion care for women and girls in the region during…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Direct COVID-19 Assistance to Hardest Hit
~ Myanmar: 3 Charged for COVID-19 Street Art
~ Myanmar: 3 Arrested for COVID-19 Street Art
~ Update: Human Rights During the COVID-19 Response
~ Immigration Detainees in Canada Desperate for Release, Transparency
~ Joint Statement on Israel's Obligation vis-a-vis West Bank and Gaza in Face of Coronavirus Pandemic
~ Soap: Refugees Need it Too
~ Coronavirus Poses Added Risks to Australia’s Immigration Detainees
~ Afghanistan: Prosecute Head of ISIS-linked Group
~ Africa: Armed conflicts and state repression fuel cocktail of human rights violations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter