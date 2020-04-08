Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: 3 Charged for COVID-19 Street Art

(Bangkok) – Myanmar's government should immediately drop all criminal charges against three street artists arrested for painting a mural that raises awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. The artists, Zayar Hnaung, Ja Sai, and Naw Htun Aung, were charged on April 3, 2020 for violating Myanmar's law criminalizing speech that "insults" religion. The three were arrested after Buddhist hardliners…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch


