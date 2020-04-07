Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Unblock Voice Over IP Platforms in Gulf

Expand In the face of coronavirus lockdowns around the world, people have turned to a wide range of apps, such as Skype, WhatsApp, or Apple's FaceTime to stay in touch. However, in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman, bans on Voice Over IP (VoIP) platforms, have prevented people living in these countries from using these apps to communicate with their families and communities overseas, and have restricted their fundamental rights of privacy and access to information. © 2020 Yui Mok/PA Wire (Beirut) – Human Rights Watch joined 28 other organizations today in issuing this statement about…

© Human Rights Watch -


