Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Update: Human Rights During the COVID-19 Response

Governments should respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by prioritizing the right to health for all and respect for human rights. In this video, Human Rights Watch staff discuss key human rights dimensions of the pandemic and make recommendations to governments.

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Bolivia: COVID-19 Decree Threatens Free Expression
~ COVID-19: Unblock Voice Over IP Platforms in Gulf
~ USA: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, authorities must release immigration detainees
~ Journalist threatened for exposing flaws in handling of coronavirus crisis
~ ‘Say no to hate speech and xenophobia’, urges Guterres, marking 26 years since genocide in Rwanda
~ Sudan: Staying at home and stopping work, not an option for the very poor
~ Ethiopia: Using tech solutions to improve humanitarian assistance
~ Trump Administration Using Pandemic as Excuse to Target Asylum Seekers
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of Mexican journalist María Elena Ferral
~ Philippine journalist forced to apologize for criticizing coronavirus “inaction”
