Human Rights Observatory

Joint Statement on Israel's Obligation vis-a-vis West Bank and Gaza in Face of Coronavirus Pandemic

Expand A staff member at the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza waits during the transfer of a 6-day-old baby from Gaza to a hospital in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank for medical treatment. Israeli authorities approved permits for medical appointments for only 54 percent of Palestinians seeking vital medical treatment outside of Gaza in 2017. © 2015 Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) In the face of potential COVID-19 outbreak in the Gaza Strip, Israel is obliged to take measures to save lives, permitting the entry of medical equipment and supplies, to meet patients’ needs. …

© Human Rights Watch -


