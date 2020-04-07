Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Using tech solutions to improve humanitarian assistance

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ ‘Say no to hate speech and xenophobia’, urges Guterres, marking 26 years since genocide in Rwanda
~ Sudan: Staying at home and stopping work, not an option for the very poor
~ Trump Administration Using Pandemic as Excuse to Target Asylum Seekers
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of Mexican journalist María Elena Ferral
~ Philippine journalist forced to apologize for criticizing coronavirus “inaction”
~ Coronavirus: RSF concerned for freedom of the press as Japan declares state of emergency
~ Indian newspaper accused of “fake news” about lockdown’s impact on poor
~ Campaign for education and information in COVID-19 crisis in Tanzania
~ UNESCO experts urge collective responsibility to protect vulnerable persons in global battle against COVID-19
~ COVID-19: Authorities must protect health of detainees, staff and ultimately surrounding communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter