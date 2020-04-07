Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine journalist forced to apologize for criticizing coronavirus “inaction”

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pressured a student newspaper editor into issuing a public apology and, in effect, renouncing his right to free speech after he criticized the government’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic.Their victim was Joshua Molo, the editor of UE Dawn, the student newspaper at Manila’s University of the East, who had posted criticism of the government’s “inaction” on F

