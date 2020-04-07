Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indian newspaper accused of “fake news” about lockdown’s impact on poor

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns an attempt by the authorities in the Indian city of Varanasi, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, to censor a local newspaper that reported that members of a disadvantaged community near the city were going hungry as a result of the lockdown ordered by the federal government on 24 March in response to the coronavirus epidemic.Vijay Vineet, a reporter for the Hindi-language newspaper Jansandesh Times, decided to a do a story on the effects of the lockdown the next day by visiting a village of 17

© Reporters without borders -


