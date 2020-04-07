Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO experts urge collective responsibility to protect vulnerable persons in global battle against COVID-19

~ Campaign for education and information in COVID-19 crisis in Tanzania
~ COVID-19: Authorities must protect health of detainees, staff and ultimately surrounding communities
~ Convicted Congolese Warlord Escapes. Again.
~ South Africa: Set Rights-Centered COVID-19 Measures
~ Gulf States: Ease Immigration Detention in Pandemic
~ Rights Risks to Older People in COVID-19 Response
~ Asia: Reduce Prison Populations Facing COVID-19
~ Domestic Workers in Middle East Risk Abuse Amid COVID-19 Crisis
~ NGO's Open letter to European Governments
~ Covid-19 in Africa: RSF joins a coalition of civil society organizations to demand the release of imprisoned journalists on the continent
