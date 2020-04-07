Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 in Africa: RSF joins a coalition of civil society organizations to demand the release of imprisoned journalists on the continent

NewsWhile the Covid-19 pandemic is now hitting Africa with full force, with more than 10,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 80 rights and press freedom organizations have written to the ten heads of state and government of the African countries which count in their jails journalists arbitrarily imprisoned, asking them to release them without delay. Read the full mail below:

