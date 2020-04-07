Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Convicted Congolese Warlord Escapes. Again.

Expand Sporting a green shirt with a photo of President Kabila, warlord Gédéon Kyungu Mutanga surrenders in southern Democratic Republic of Congo with about 100 of his fighters on October 11, 2016. © 2016 MONUSCO A week ago, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo gave the order to arrest a notorious warlord responsible for atrocities in the southern region of Katanga. Two days earlier, Gédéon Kyungu had escaped from house arrest in Lubumbashi after dozens of his militiamen entered the city and other towns in the region. Gédéon – he is known by his first name – should…

© Human Rights Watch


