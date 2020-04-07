Tolerance.ca
South Africa: Set Rights-Centered COVID-19 Measures

Expand Soldiers patrol the streets in an attempt to enforce a 21 day nationwide lockdown, aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alexandra township, South Africa, March 28, 2020. © REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (Johannesburg) – The South African government’s response to the unprecedented global health challenge of COVID-19 should fully respect the rights and dignity of everyone in the country. With 1,655 confirmed cases as of April 6, 2020, the highest so far in Africa, the authorities have taken steps to limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the 21-day nationwide…

